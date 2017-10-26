Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Nine points in third straight start

Oubre tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.

The third-year forward had put together an impressive 14-point, four-rebound outing against the Nuggets on Monday but fell just short of a third double-digit scoring effort over his first four games on Wednesday. Although he figures to continue running with the first unit until Markieff Morris (abdomen) returns, fantasy owners should temper overall expectations due to Oubre's secondary role in the Wizards' attack.