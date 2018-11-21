Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 12 minutes in Tuesday's start

Oubre had three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Oubre moved into the starting lineup, replacing Markieff Morris, but the 22-year-old forward got into foul trouble (five) and ultimately saw a season low minute total. He had turned in impressive stats in each of the last two tilts, and Oubre will look to bounce back during Friday's matchup with the Raptors.

