Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 28 minutes in return
Oubre had 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over Miami.
Oubre made his return from a one-game absence, seeing his normal allotment of minutes. Prior to his last game, he had been putting up some decent numbers, enveloping himself in standard league discussions. Otto Porter (hip) left this game early and should he be forced to miss additional time, Oubre would likely be the direct benefactor.
