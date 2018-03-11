Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 28 minutes off bench in loss
Oubre produced 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to Miami.
Oubre finished with double-digit scoring for the eighth time in his last nine games. He has also managed eight steals in his previous three games while connecting on four triples. His efficiency remains an issue but if you need to stream some points with steals upside, Oubre could fill the position on a short-term basis.
