Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 18 off bench
Oubre scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 99-88 win over the Bucks,
Oubre has seen his productiin take a huge uptick in 2017, largely due to an eight -minute increse in usage up from 20.3 minutes to 28.7 minutes so far this year. He's reached double-digit scoring totals in eight of 17 games played so while he's been a sparkplug off the bench with the second and third units, he doesn't have quite enough output to be a viable fantasy option in most formats, although he may have relevance in the deepest of leagues.
