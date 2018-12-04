Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 21 points Monday
Oubre collected 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-107 victory over the Knicks.
Even with Jeff Green (back) playing Monday night, Oubre saw significant run and nailing five three-pointers in the process. His 20-point outburst along with his season-high three blocks gives him hope of retaining some minutes from the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Ties season-high in loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Plays 12 minutes in Tuesday's start•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 18 points in losing effort•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 19 off bench against Magic•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.