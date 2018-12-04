Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 21 points Monday

Oubre collected 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-107 victory over the Knicks.

Even with Jeff Green (back) playing Monday night, Oubre saw significant run and nailing five three-pointers in the process. His 20-point outburst along with his season-high three blocks gives him hope of retaining some minutes from the bench.