Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Questionable with illness
Oubre will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's outing in Memphis due to an illness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Oubre may have been the leading candidate to start in the absence of Markieff Morris (concussion), but if Oubre is also ruled out Tuesday, Jeff Green would likely get the start and a heavy dosage of minutes in the frontcourt. Look for Oubre's status to be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.
