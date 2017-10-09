Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Records 12 points Sunday
Oubre tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 win over the Cavaliers.
Oubre wasn't afraid to make his presence felt in the starting five, shooting four more shots from the floor than any other starter. The Wizards opted to go with a small lineup Sunday, and with Markieff Morris (abdomen) out for the start of the season, Oubre has a chance to earn more playing time, if not starts, as the season opens.
