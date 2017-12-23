Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Returning to bench Friday

Oubre, with Otto Porter (hip) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Friday's game against the Nets, Kevin Parrish Jr. of USA Today reports.

Oubre will likely still see significant run, however. On the year, he's seeing 27.7 minutes per game and is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

