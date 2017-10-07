Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 14 off bench Friday

Oubre scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Knicks.

His route to a starting job got blocked when the Wizards matched Otto Porter's offer sheet in the offseason, but Oubre should still see his minutes increase in his third NBA campaign as he becomes a bigger part of the team's second unit. If he can improve his three-point shooting and offensive efficiency, he could see a surprisingly big jump in his production in 2017-18 even without a spot in the starting five.