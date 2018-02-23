Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 17 off bench Thursday

Oubre scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 110-103 win over the Cavaliers.

While the 22-year-old still struggles with his consistency on offense -- he scored only two points in his final outing before the All-Star break -- Oubre's defense has allowed him to maintain a strong workload from the second unit, and he's played at least 30 minutes in five of the last six games. Expect him to continue seeing plenty of court time as the Wizards' sixth man, at least until John Wall (knee) is back in action.