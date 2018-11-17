Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 18 points in losing effort

Oubre had 18 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 115-104 loss to Brooklyn.

Oubre shot the ball well Friday, ending with 18 points on just six field-goal attempts. He is one of the more inconsistent players available, evidenced here by the fact he scored more than his previous three games combined. Otto Porter continues to have struggle which is affording Oubre some additional run at times but he is more of a fringe standard league player at this stage.