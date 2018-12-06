Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 19 in win
Oubre contributed 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.
Oubre's scored 40 points over his past two games, although he scored a combined 11 in the previous two. The fourth-year guard holds a consistent role off the bench for the Wizards, averaging 25 minutes per game, but has been unable to translate it into consistent game-to-game production. In addition, Oubre's long-range shot has failed to take a step forward and he's shooting just 31.5 percent from three while taking 4.6 attempts per game.
