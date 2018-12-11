Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 23 in loss

Oubre contributed 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pacers.

Oubre stepped up with John Wall absent and Otto Porter missing most of the game, eclipsing 20 points for the third time in his past seven games. He's put a nice stretch together of late and is averaging 19.0 points and 4.75 rebounds in his last four games. Oubre is having a solid if unspectacular season, and has failed to advance his game in a noticeable way. He may hold some additional value as long as Wall and Porter are out, but doesn't make enough meaningful contributions consistently to be a viable asset in standard formats in the long run.