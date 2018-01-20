Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 26 points in victory
Oubre collected 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over Detroit.
Oubre came off the bench to record a season-high 26 points on only 14 shot attempts. He has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games while playing at least 25 minutes in all those games. Coach Scott Brooks said before the game that he might be looking to shake things up by making some changes to the starting lineup, and there was speculation Oubre could move into the opening five. This was not the case, however, and Oubre retained his spot on the bench. He has outplayed Markieff Morris of late and should there be any more questionable performances from a team perspective, Oubre could find himself in the starting small forward position, shifting Otto Porter to the power forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Set for bench role Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Draws start Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Drops 21 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting at small forward Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Bench-leading point total in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...