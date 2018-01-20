Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores 26 points in victory

Oubre collected 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over Detroit.

Oubre came off the bench to record a season-high 26 points on only 14 shot attempts. He has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games while playing at least 25 minutes in all those games. Coach Scott Brooks said before the game that he might be looking to shake things up by making some changes to the starting lineup, and there was speculation Oubre could move into the opening five. This was not the case, however, and Oubre retained his spot on the bench. He has outplayed Markieff Morris of late and should there be any more questionable performances from a team perspective, Oubre could find himself in the starting small forward position, shifting Otto Porter to the power forward.