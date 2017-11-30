Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores career-high 22 points in Wednesday's loss

Oubre totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the 76ers.

Oubre finished with career highs in scoring and assists despite fouling out, and he has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. With John Wall (knee) out for a couple weeks, the Wizards will need as much help as they can get, especially on offense. Furthermore, Otto Porter struggled (eight points on three-for-14 shooting), and Bradley Beal took an elbow to the face, which limited him to 23 minutes. If Beal misses any time, Oubre and Jodie Meeks would probably earn extra minutes.