Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores eights points Wednesday

Oubre produced eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 122-116 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

Oubre, who was in foul trouble for a chunk of this game, wasn't able to get much going. After a strong start to the season, Oubre has now scored in single digits in three of the last four contests. With Markieff Morris (abdomen) likely making his season debut on Friday, Oubre could start to see his role and value shrink a bit.