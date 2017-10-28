Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores season-high 19 in Friday's loss

Oubre scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the warriors.

It was his best performance of the season to date, as Oubre stepped up on the offensive end after Bradley Beal got ejected late in the first half. The third-year wing will return to his role on the second unit once Markieff Morris (abdomen) gets healthy, but Oubre has shown he's ready to take a big step forward with his production if he gets consistent court time.