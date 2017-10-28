Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores season-high 19 in Friday's loss
Oubre scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the warriors.
It was his best performance of the season to date, as Oubre stepped up on the offensive end after Bradley Beal got ejected late in the first half. The third-year wing will return to his role on the second unit once Markieff Morris (abdomen) gets healthy, but Oubre has shown he's ready to take a big step forward with his production if he gets consistent court time.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Nine points in third straight start•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Set for second straight start Monday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Underwhelms in start•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will start Friday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Fills out box score Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Records 12 points Sunday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...