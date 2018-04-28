Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores three points in clinching loss
Oubre scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds across 26 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Raptors.
Oubre drew the start after Otto Porter (contusion) underwent a procedure to address his injury and was ruled out for the rest of the series. Unfortunately, the second-year forward simply couldn't get it going at either end, missing all but one of his shot attempts and pulling down just three boards. Oubre's poor showing comes at the worst of times, considering he engaged in some trash talk with Toronto players between games and was facing elimination in this one. Still, his role with the club figures to grow next season, so perhaps this playoff flop will aid to his development heading into year three.
