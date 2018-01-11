Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Set for bench role Wednesday

Oubre will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Oubre drew the start on Saturday with Otto Porter (hip) sitting out, posting 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes. However, Porter is now healthy and will reclaim his typical role in the top unit Wednesday, which sends Oubre back to the bench. With the demotion, Oubre is likely slated for minutes in the teens or low 20s, which will severely restrict his overall fantasy upside.