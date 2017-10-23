Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Set for second straight start Monday

Oubre will pick up another start during Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Markieff Morris (abdomen) continues to inch closer to a return and has been cleared for one-on-one work, but he's still not ready to take the court and will likely be out at least a few more games. That allows Oubre to pick up a second straight start Monday. In Friday's stint with the top unit, Oubre largely struggled, posting just four points, seven rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes. That being said, the monster 36-minute workload is good news for his fantasy value heading into Monday's game and he'll be a relatively cheap candidate to consider in DFS lineups for the time being.