Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Shifting to bench role
Oubre will shift to the bench for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Oubre has started 6-of-7 games so far this season, as Markieff Morris has been sitting out while working back from sports hernia surgery. However, with Morris back in the lineup, he'll re-enter the starting lineup at power forward, pushing Otto Porter over to small forward and Oubre to the bench. While Oubre is likely to see a decline in his playing time, it may not be by much Friday, as Morris himself is on a minutes restriction of around 15 minutes.
