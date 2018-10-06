Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Solid again Friday
Oubre finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over Miami.
Oubre was solid without being spectacular in 21 minutes Friday. His sixth-man role appears to be a lock, however, the coaching staff will be hoping he can take that next step as he moves into his fourth season. He is only worth a look at the back end of drafts until he displays some consistency from one night to the next.
