Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting at small forward Sunday
Oubre will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Wizards are set to be without Otto Porter on Sunday, as he's dealing with a hip injury. That allows Oubre to pick up the start in his spot, which means he should see an increased workload and a temporary uptick in his fantasy value. In six previous starts this season, Oubre averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 33.4 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Bench-leading point total in loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores career-high 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Pours in 18 off bench•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: All-around effort in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Shifting to bench role•
-
Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Scores eights points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...