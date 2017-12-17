Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting at small forward Sunday

Oubre will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Wizards are set to be without Otto Porter on Sunday, as he's dealing with a hip injury. That allows Oubre to pick up the start in his spot, which means he should see an increased workload and a temporary uptick in his fantasy value. In six previous starts this season, Oubre averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 33.4 minutes.

