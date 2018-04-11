Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting in regular-season finale

Oubre will draw the start at small forward for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Orlando, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

With Otto Porter (calf) out, Oubre will slot into the small forward spot. In 10 previous starts this season, he's averaged 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33.0 minutes.

