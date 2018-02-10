Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting Saturday vs. Bulls

Oubre will get the start against the Bulls with Markieff Morris (illness) out.

The Wizards will opt to go with a smaller lineup against the Bulls, as Oubre and Otto Porter will start at forward. Look for Mike Scott and Jason Smith to also see an uptick in minutes with Morris sidelined. In nine starts this season, Oubre has averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.