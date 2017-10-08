Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Starting Sunday's exhibition

Oubre will start at small forward for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers.

With usual starter Markieff Morris (abdomen) likely out until early November, the Wizards have given Jason Smith some run with the starters in place. However, on Sunday, they'll go with a smaller lineup that features Oubre at small forward, while pushing Otto Porter over to power forward. It remains to be seen who the Wizards plan on going with once the regular season arrives, though with only two more exhibition contests following Sunday's outing, a final decision will likely be made shortly.