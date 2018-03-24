Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Stays hot in Friday's loss

Oubre recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Oubre reached the 15-point mark for the third consecutive game in Friday's loss. He has been shooting the ball well from downtown recently, at 10-of-19 over the last four games. Oubre isn't always consistent from game-to-game, but his good performances have outweighed his bad ones recently.