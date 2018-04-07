Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss
Oubre totaled 13 points (3-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to the Hawks.
Oubre saw a slight increase in his playing time with Markieff Morris ejected early in the proceedings. While he was able to chip in across the board, he continued to struggle with his shot. Over the last five outings, Oubre has shot a combined 11-of-55 from the field as well as just 16-of-23 from the charity stripe. He is more of a steals streamer in standard leagues but be prepared for some inefficiencies.
