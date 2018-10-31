Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Thriving in early going
Oubre (illness), who posted 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies, is averaging a career-high 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds across his first seven games.
The 22-year-old is also draining his buckets at a career-best 44.6 percent, a tally that's partly comprised of a career-high 38.9 percent success rate from three-point range. Oubre has posted four double-digit scoring efforts in his last five games, and the 27.4 minutes he's averaging per contest are providing him ample opportunity to shine across the stat sheet. Moreover, Oubre has frequently outproduced starter Otto Porter, Jr., although the latter did bounce back with a 15-point effort Tuesday.
