Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Ties season-high in loss
Oubre had 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Oubre poured in 22 points Wednesday, matching his season-high. The Wizards struggled to contain the Pelicans on the defensive end but Oubre provided some nice moments on offense. He has played well since entering the starting lineup and while his upside is limited, he could be used at a pinch in standard leagues if you are looking to make a change to your roster.
