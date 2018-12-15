Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Trade falls through

Oubre will remain with the Wizards after a three-team deal failed to occur, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There was a miscommunication regarding whether Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks would be dealt from the Grizzlies, and as a result, the deal is now dead. Oubre will stay with Washington in his original role.

