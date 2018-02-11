Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Underwhelming in start
Oubre tallied 11 points (3-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 victory over the Bulls.
Oubre was thrust into the starting lineup in place of Markieff Morris who was ruled out prior to tip-off with an illness. He tied his season-high with 39 minutes but was not feeling it from the floor as he went just 3-of-14 from the field. While he has been given plenty of opportunity after Wall went down, he has shot just 33 percent on 83 field-goal attempts over his last eight outings. He should be better than this moving forward but is still not a must-own player in standard leagues.
