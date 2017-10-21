Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Underwhelms in start
Oubre finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.
Despite getting the start and playing 36 minutes, Oubre failed to make a fantasy impact Friday. The performance was certainly underwhelming considering the impressive statline he posted during the team's opener. Overall, he's worth a look on the waiver wire, but expecting big games out of him on a regular basis is probably misguided.
