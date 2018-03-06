Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will play Tuesday

Oubre (foot) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Heat, Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol reports.

Oubre missed Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a foot injury, though was back at practice Monday after his MRI came back clean. He's apparently shaken off whatever was causing him pain and will be available Tuesday.

