Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will play Tuesday
Oubre (foot) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Heat, Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol reports.
Oubre missed Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a foot injury, though was back at practice Monday after his MRI came back clean. He's apparently shaken off whatever was causing him pain and will be available Tuesday.
