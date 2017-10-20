Wizards' Kelly Oubre: Will start Friday
Oubre will start during Friday's game against the Pistons due to Jason Smith (shoulder) being sidelined, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.
Oubre saw plenty of run during the season opener once Smith suffered the injury, collecting 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. He certainly makes for a viable DFS option and year-long fantasy option as long as Smith and Markieff Morris (abdomen) remain sidelined.
