Nunn will be traded to the Wizards, along with three second-round picks, in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal won't be completed until Monday afternoon, but all indications are that the Lakers will acquire Hachimura to combat their frontcourt depth issues. Along with the second-rounders, they'll ship Nunn out to Washington, where he'll battle with Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Corey Kispert and Will Barton for minutes in the backcourt. After missing all of last season due to injury, Nunn has appeared in 39 games for the Lakers in 2022-23, posting 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 threes in just 13.5 minutes per game. He likely won't find himself in a markedly better fantasy situation with the Wizards.