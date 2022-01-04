Caldwell-Pope closed with five points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-121 win over Charlotte.

Of games where Caldwell-Pope attempts double-digit shots, Monday marked just the second contests this season in which Caldwell-Pope has failed to hit a three. Advanced metrics have still been fond of his work, with Caldwell-Pope grading as a plus-defender and solid floor spacer. His 41.2 clip from the field marks Caldwell-Pope's most inefficient campaign since 2014/15, but the 28-year-old possess a respectful floor in deep leagues, averaging 11.1 points per game.