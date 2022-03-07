Caldwell-Pope finished with 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 133-123 win over the Pacers.

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) to the lineup Sunday in what was his Wizards debut didn't seem to have too much of an affect on Caldwell-Pope, who put up double-digit shot attempts for the fifth game in a row. Even with Porzingis now part of the mix, the Wizards are still left without any real threats on offense outside of Kyle Kuzma, so Caldwell-Pope should continue to see plenty of touches as Washington's No. 3 option. Over his last five games, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 19.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest. Those numbers would make him worthy of rostering in most leagues, though he's due for a downturn to some degree after converting 50.8 percent of his field goals and 51.6 percent of his three-pointers during that five-game stretch.