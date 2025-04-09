Middleton (knee) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.
Middleton will be sidelined for a seventh straight contest Wednesday. With two games left in the regular season, there's no guarantee that the veteran will appear in those. Colby Jones and Justin Champagnie will likely continue to see more playing time in Middleton's absence.
