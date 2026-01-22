Wizards' Khris Middleton: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (illness) is available to play Thursday against Denver.
Middleton was previously listed as questionable, but he will give it a go Thursday. He's likely to be a big part of the game plan with Bilal Coulibaly (back) set to miss his fourth straight game.
