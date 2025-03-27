Middleton (ankle) will play Thursday against the Pacers.

Middleton missed the first half of Washington's back-to-back set Wednesday, so he was always expected to return for this contest. In 13 appearances with the Wizards, Middleton has posted averages of 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 three-pointers.