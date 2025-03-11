Middleton has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Middleton will be back on the floor for the Wizards on Tuesday after missing Monday's game against the Raptors for rest purposes. In seven games with his new teams, the veteran forward is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 45.3 percent and 25 percent from beyond the arc.