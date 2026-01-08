Wizards' Khris Middleton: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Middleton sat out Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, which was the second half of a back-to-back for the Wizards. The veteran forward has averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.5 minutes per game over his last nine outings, shooting a miserable 32.8 percent from the floor.
