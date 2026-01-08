default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Middleton (knee) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Middleton sat out Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, which was the second half of a back-to-back for the Wizards. The veteran forward has averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.5 minutes per game over his last nine outings, shooting a miserable 32.8 percent from the floor.

More News