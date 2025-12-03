Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Cleared from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Middleton (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against Boston.
Middleton is returning from a one-game absence during Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. The 34-year-old has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.9 minutes per tilt over 15 games this season.