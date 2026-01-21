default-cbs-image
Middleton (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.

Middleton has played a key role in recent outings with 24.3 minutes over his last five appearances. The Wizards could be getting Bilal Coulibaly (back) back from injury, while Justin Champagnie could pick up some run if Middleton is unable to give it a go.

