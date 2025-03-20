Middleton (ankles) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Middleton will return to action Friday after missing Washington's previous contest due to bilateral ankle injury management. The veteran forward has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 24.2 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per game across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Plays just 11 minutes in loss•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: All-around outing in victory•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Quiet night Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Available Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't play Monday•