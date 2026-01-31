This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Good to go Sunday
Middleton (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Kings.
After missing Friday's loss to the Lakers for maintenance purposes, the veteran wing will be returning to the rotation Sunday. He'll be a name to watch at the upcoming trade deadline with the Wizards rumored to be sellers.