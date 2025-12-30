default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Middleton (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

After missing the second leg of Washington's back-to-back set Monday against the Suns, Middleton is no longer appearing on the injury report. Over his last four appearances, Middleton is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

More News