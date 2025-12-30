Wizards' Khris Middleton: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
After missing the second leg of Washington's back-to-back set Monday against the Suns, Middleton is no longer appearing on the injury report. Over his last four appearances, Middleton is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
