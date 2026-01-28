Middleton supplied 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It was Middleton's best scoring effort since Opening Night, when he dropped 23 points in a revenge game against the Bucks. The veteran forward missed the Wizards' prior contest with a sore foot, and nagging injuries have cost him three games in January, but he may be finding his form. Over the last five games he's been able to suit up for, Middleton is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes.